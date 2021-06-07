Catholic World News

Thirst for God, welcoming others, compassion for the needy: Pope preaches Corpus Christi homily

June 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On June 6, Pope Francis celebrated the Mass of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ in St. Peter’s Basilica. At the conclusion of Mass, there was Eucharistic adoration and Benediction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!