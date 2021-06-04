Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen leads tense memorial for Tiananmen victims in Hong Kong

June 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen celebrated a memorial Mass for victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, the 22nd anniversary of the killings, in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. The cardinal said that “our prayer is also for the Lord to lead rules to walk on the path fo justice and peace.”



Police made no effort to disrupt the evening service, although it was held in defiance of a government order, which had banned public gatherings. Hong Kong authorities claimed that the ban was prompted by fears of Covid contagion. Earlier police had arrested Chow Hang-tung, a pro-democracy activist, for organizing a political vigil on the eve of the anniversary.



Five other Catholic priests—including Bishop Joseph Ha, a Hong Kong auxiliary, also celebrated memorial Masses at other locations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!