Biden to meet Pope in June?

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: US President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis on June 15, the National Catholic Register reports, citing informed Vatican sources. If the report is accurate, the meeting would take place just before the US bishops gather for a plenary session, at which they are scheduled to take up a debate on whether Catholic politicians who support abortion (such as Biden) should receive Communion. Liberal prelates, led by Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich, have urged the Vatican to intervene to curb that debate.

