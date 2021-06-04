Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller urges Rome to intervene in Germany, says blessings of same-sex unions are blasphemous

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For the sake of the truth of the gospel and the unity of the Church, Rome must not watch in silence, hoping that things won’t turn out too badly, or that the Germans can be pacified with tactical finesse and small concessions,” said the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. “We need a clear statement of principle with practical consequences.”

