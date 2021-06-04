Catholic World News

Study examines mental health, faith, and Covid

June 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic University of America

CWN Editor's Note: “Respondents with higher importance of faith reported better levels of well-being,” according to the study, whose results were published in May. “Most active members of faith communities report no change in measures of religiosity compared to before the pandemic. More participants report increases than decreases in prayer, scripture reading, and importance of faith.”

