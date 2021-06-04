Catholic World News
Haitian bishops oppose proposed changes to Constitution
June 04, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: With President Jovenel Moïse clinging to power, a constitutional referendum will take place on June 27.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
