California to repay church for legal costs of anti-lockdown suit

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The state of California has agreed to pay $2 million in legal fees to a Protestant community in San Diego that successfully challenged the state’s severe restrictions on public worship. The church group had won three Supreme Court challenges of the restrictions, prompting the state to agree that churches should not be more tightly restricted than commercial institutions.

