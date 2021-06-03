Catholic World News

Australian archbishop opposes government takeover of cemeteries

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, is urging opposition to a government proposal to take over control of all cemeteries. Noting that the Church has operated cemeteries in Australia for more than 150 years, he questioned the need to oust churches “in favor of a secular government-run bureaucracy.” The archbishop said: “Caring for the dead is a spiritual mission, not secular.”

