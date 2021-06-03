Catholic World News

Scholar discounts new claim St. Peter’s remains may be in forgotten tomb

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three Italian researchers believe that “the remains of St. Peter may have been and possibly still could be buried in catacombs under the Mausoleum of St. Helena after being moved from the Vatican hillside during anti-Christian persecutions in the third century,” according to the report. A member of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology characterized the researchers’ reasoning as “acrobatic.”

