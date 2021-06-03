Catholic World News

Plenary indulgence granted to post-pandemic pilgrims in Italy

June 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The opportunity for the plenary indulgence began on June 1 and concludes on September 17.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

