Cardinal Gregory, bishops of 4 states lift general dispensation from Sunday Mass

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “obligation does not apply to those who are ill; those who have reason to believe that they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, another serious or contagious illness; those who are confined to their home, a hospital, or nursing facility; or those with serious underlying health conditions,” the bishops write.

