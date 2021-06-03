Catholic World News

Dialogue needed on path to peace in Colombia, leading bishop says

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “More than a month since Colombians first took to the streets this year to protest against a botched tax overhaul and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, tensions across the country are escalating rapidly with more than a dozen deaths over the weekend,” according to a CNN report.

