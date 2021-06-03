Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: ‘Now we are living in blood inspired by the failed promises of yesterday’

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “situation in Nigeria beggars belief and comprehension,” Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto, capital of Sokoto State (map), preached on May 31. “Nowhere in the world are innocent citizens being gruesomely murdered in broad daylight with absolutely no consequences.”

