Pandemic is not a punishment from God, Chaldean Patriarch says

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Covid pandemic “is not a punishment from God, but the result of people’s wrong behavior towards the environment and life and their desperate search for money, which feeds the proliferation of weapons and prepares new wars,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013.

