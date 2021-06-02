Catholic World News

Catholic school students outperform public school peers, despite slight decreases in overall academic scores

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Every year for the last 20 years, Catholic schools have outperformed public schools on NAEP [National Assessment of Educational Progress] tests—reading, math, science, computer literacy, geography, history,” said Sister Dale McDonald, of the National Catholic Education Association. “We’re happy to have our achievement validated by an outside, public, federal agency.”

