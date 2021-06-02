Catholic World News

Paris archbishop laments violent attack on Catholics honoring city’s martyrs

June 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “A video posted on social media showed black-clad, far-left demonstrators punching and kicking participants in the procession,” according to the report. France’s interior minister condemned the attack.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

