Catholic World News

Montana governor signs bill on transgender athletes

June 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: The legislation provides that “sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!