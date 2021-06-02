Catholic World News

Tulsa bishop, other Christian leaders recall 1921 race massacre

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Up to 300 African-Americans were killed, and 1,100 homes destroyed, during the Tulsa race massacre.

