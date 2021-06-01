Catholic World News
Maronite Patriarch says the innocent Lebanese people suffer from the sins of their leaders
June 01, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has announced a crisis summit with Lebanon’s Christian leaders.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
