Myanmar security forces raid Catholic seminary, kill volunteer

June 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The killing, according to the report, “during a military raid on the [seminary] building, with a room-by-room search. According to some locals, there was no motive for the killing, as the young man posed no resistance.” The seminary is located in the capital of Kayah State (map).

