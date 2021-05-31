Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops protest lockdown of churches

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Kenya have protested government policies that have kept churches closed while “people can still go to markets and other public places without restrictions.” The bishops charged that public officials “do not respect the faithful and places of worship.”



In their statement the bishops emphasized that they have complied with government restrictions, and strongly encouraged the Covid-vaccination campaign.

