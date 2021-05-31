Catholic World News

Indonesia: police thwart would-be church bombers

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Authorities in Indonesia have arrested ten people who were reportedly planning a campaign of suicide bombings against Christian churches in the Papua province.

