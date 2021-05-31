Catholic World News
In Malawi, Catholic parish given 21 days to vacate ‘Muslim territory’
May 31, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The southeastern African nation of 21.2 million (map) is 48% Protestant, 33% Catholic, 13% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
