Church in India remembers sacrifice of priests and nuns who died from Covid

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The priests were pioneers in the most remote missions in the Kingdom of God,” said Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar. “The loss of such zealous missionaries is a great loss for the Church, for society, and for the country.” As of May 30, 204 priests, 212 nuns, and 3 bishops have died.

