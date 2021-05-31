Catholic World News

Papal tribute to late Armenian Catholic Patriarch

May 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a particularly personal tribute, Pope Francis recalled his meetings with Gregory Peter XX Ghabroyan, who died at 86. “We commend the soul of this our brother to the Mercy of God, to whose throne, we are sure, he is accompanied by the intercessory prayers of the Mother of God Mary Most Holy, of Saint Gregory the Illuminator and of Saint Gregory of Narek, together with all the Armenian martyrs and saints,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!