Despite challenging headwinds, Vatican Radio retains its relevance and reach

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Pentin, the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register, contrasts the approach taken to Vatican Radio by Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, with that of his predecessor, Msgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò.

