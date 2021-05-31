Peruvian bishops condemn mass killing by the Shining Path

Catholic World News

May 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Communist Party of Peru – Shining Path was founded in the late 1960s.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!