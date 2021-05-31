Catholic World News

Nuncio to Mexico says sex abuse cases were ‘covered up’

May 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “I seriously think there were people who covered up (cases) with bad intentions,” said Archbishop Franco Coppola. “I want to think there were also people who covered up (cases) without realizing the seriousness of it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!