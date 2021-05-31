Catholic World News

Lay volunteer nurses beatified as martyrs in Spain

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Yesterday in Astorga, Spain, María Pilar Gullón Yturriaga, Octavia Iglesias Blanco and Olga Pérez-Monteserín Núñez were beatified,” Pope Francis said on May 30. “These three courageous lay women, in imitation of the Good Samaritan, were dedicated to taking care of those wounded in war, without abandoning them at the moment of danger; they took risks, and they were killed in hatred of their faith. Let us praise the Lord for their Gospel witness.”

