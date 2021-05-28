Catholic World News

Swiss bishop appoints lay representatives in place of episcopal vicars

May 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Charles Morerod of Lausanne said he consulted with the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy before making the appointments.

