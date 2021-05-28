Catholic World News

Florida State settles with Catholic student who was removed as student senate head

May 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “The lawsuit came about following a private text conversation among Catholic students, in which [the removed student] suggested that BlackLivesMatter.com, Reclaim the Block, and the ACLU all advocate for causes opposed to Catholic teaching,” said an attorney at Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the student. “We are pleased that Florida State has finally affirmed its commitment to students’ First Amendment rights on campus.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!