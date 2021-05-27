Catholic World News

Archbishop Roche named to lead Vatican’s liturgical congregation

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Arthur Roche to be prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship. He replaces Cardinal Robert Sarah, who retired in February at the age of 75.



Archbishop Roche had been serving as Secretary to the Congregation since 2012. Previously he was Bishop of Leeds, England, and chairman of the International Commission on English in the Liturgy, the group charged with preparing official translations of liturgical texts.



The appointment, which was widely anticipated, comes at a time when Italian media outlets report that the Pope has prepared a new document that will restrict access to the traditional Latin Mass, revoking at least some sections of Summorum Pontificum, the 2007 document in which Pope Benedict XVI affirmed the right of all priests to use the extraordinary form.

