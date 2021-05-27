Catholic World News

Archbishop Sample backs Archbishops Gomez, Cordileone on abortion and Communion

May 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Sentinel (Portland)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (Oregon) took issue with the 60 prelates who have sought to block the discussion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!