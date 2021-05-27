Catholic World News

Journalist offers overview of David Daleiden case

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the middle of the day on April 5, 2016, agents from the California Department of Justice burst into the Orange County apartment of journalist David Daleiden and raided it,” Alexandra DeSanctis’ report begins. “Less than one year earlier, Daleiden had released shocking footage that he filmed during an elaborate undercover operation to expose the abortion industry for its complicity in fetal-tissue trafficking.”

