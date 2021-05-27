Catholic World News
Homeless people, refugees meet with Pope after film screening
May 27, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The film was Francesco, famed for the Pope’s remarks on same-sex civil unions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
