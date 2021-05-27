Catholic World News

+Mother Marie-Catherine Kingbo, 68

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2006, the Senegalese nun (French Wikipedia article) has ministered in overwhelming Muslim Niger (map) , where she and her community feed 23,000 people each year. She is the former president of the Regional Union of Conferences of Major Superiors of Francophone West Africa.

