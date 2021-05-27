Catholic World News

Census shows decline of Pakistan’s Christian population

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I was expecting a drop [in the Christian population], as so many people have migrated to Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta in recent decades,” said Father Bonnie Mendes, former regional coordinator of Caritas Asia. However, Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad said that the census underestimated the Christian population, as “our community doesn’t give enough importance to national identity cards.”

