Catholic World News

Philippine bishops renew willingness to open church facilities as vaccination sites

May 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: “We are always open to partnering with the government when it’s for the common good,” said Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, vice president of the episcopal conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!