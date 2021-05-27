Catholic World News

Mosul Muslim family rescued elderly Christian women from ISIS, Patriarchate reveals

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: ISIS conquered the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, leading over 100,000 Christians to flee. The Iraqi government and its allies liberated the city in 2017.

