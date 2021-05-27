Catholic World News

Bishop Bätzing, Cardinal Woelki offer differing assessments of Germany’s ‘synodal path’

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the bishops’ conference, said that theological arguments against the ordination of women “are no longer accepted”; Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne believes that the synodal documents are marred by theological “ineptitude” and said that many Catholics no longer know “who Christ is, what the Church is, they no longer know what a sacrament is, what the sacramental structure of the Church is.”

