Minnesota archbishop begins yearlong diocesan synod

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The synod’s three areas of focus are “forming parishes in the service of evangelization; forming missionary disciples who know Jesus’ love and respond to his call; and forming youth and young adults in and for a Church that is always young.”

