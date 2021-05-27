Catholic World News

‘This thing’s going to blow up on us’: the religious extremism fueling violence in Nigeria

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, the US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom from 2018 to 2021, offered his assessment of violence in Africa’s most populous nation (map).

