Myanmar: cardinal decries assault on unarmed civilians in church

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon issued another urgent plea for an end to bloodshed in Myamar, after an assault by armed forces on a Catholic church in Kayanthayar left four dead and eight wounded. The cardinal charged that government troops deliberately targeted unarmed civilians, in violation of international law.

