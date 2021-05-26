Catholic World News

Philippine seminarians rip nation’s president

May 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: “Under the helm of Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines had been living in a bed of untruths,” the Seminarians’ Network of the Philippines said in a statement. A “narrow moral worldview motivated Duterte to demonize minorities, silence dissent, weaken checks and balances, repress media freedom, and pursue discriminatory legalism. . . . The raging pandemic is an eye-opener to the catastrophic hubris of Duterte.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!