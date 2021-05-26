Catholic World News

All are precious, worthy, welcome, and beautiful, Pope tells Lazarus Association

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear young people, you have chosen to place yourself at the service of human dignity, to make yourself close to those who are excluded, homeless, rejected, often betrayed in their rights,” Pope Francis said in his address to members of the French organization. “By serving them, you serve the Lord Himself.”

