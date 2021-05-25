Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese reinstates Father Pfleger after investigating abuse allegations

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Cupich concluded that there is “insufficient reason to suspect” that recent abuse allegations are credible; “I’m so relieved and glad this nightmare is over,” said Father Pfleger, who is known for his decades of activism.

