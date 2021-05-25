Catholic World News

Nearly 50 years after the crime, Massachusetts DA says teenager was murdered by priest

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Richard Lavigne was laicized in 2004; he died on May 21 at the age of 80 as officials were obtaining an arrest warrant.

