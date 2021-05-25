Catholic World News

Wisconsin priest who preached against Covid vaccine ordered to step down

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the summer of 2020, Father James Altman of La Crosse urged Catholics to “repent of your support of that party [the Democratic Party] or face the fires of hell.”

