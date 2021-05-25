Catholic World News

Benedict XVI to minor seminary: What has withered in Germany still blossoms in Poland

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On May 7, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sent a brief letter to the minor seminary of the Archdiocese of Czestochowa.

