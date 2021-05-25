Catholic World News

Island peoples face environmental, human, and social deterioration, Pope warns in letter to conference

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Building Fraternity, Defending Justice Challenges and Opportunities for Insular Peoples” was the theme of the May 21 conference, organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Anglican Centre in Rome.

